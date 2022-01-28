ISL: Hyderabad rally to topple Odisha 3-2

PTI

Vasco, January 27

Hyderabad FC underlined their credentials as one of the top contenders this season with a brilliant come-from-behind performance to beat Odisha FC 3-2 in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium today.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (45th) gave Odisha the lead at the stroke of half-time but Hyderabad put on a show in the second half with goals from Joel Chianese (51st), Joao Victor (70th) and Akash Mishra (73rd) in the space of 20 minutes.

Jonathas Cristian (84th) reduced the margin but it was too late as Odisha succumbed to a defeat and remained in seventh place.

Hyderabad consolidated their lead at the top with 23 points from 13 games although Kerala Blasters, sitting second, have two games in hand and are on 20 points.

On Friday, Jamshedpur FC will look to continue their push for a place at the top of when they take on FC Goa.

Jamshedpur are placed third in the table with 19 points from 11 games. —