Neeraj Chopra can’t wait to celebrate Diwali at home

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, October 31

Olympics and world champion Neeraj Chopra looks happy. Reason? He is looking forward to celebrating Diwali with his family, something he confesses has not happened for a long time as his training and competition schedule takes precedence over everything.

However, after completing a memorable year that included winning the Worlds and retaining his Asiad gold medal in Hangzhou, Chopra now wants to spend some quality time with his family.

“Two years back (after Tokyo Olympics) I put on weight because I took it easy. This time though I am conscious that I need to watch out what I eat while also keep on training to stay fit,” he said on the sidelines of an event today.

While he wants to enjoy churma, his beloved cheat food, Chopra is already talking of mounting a performance that would help him retain his Olympics gold in Paris next year. “I want to give my best performance all the time and that is my mindset. My best is yet to come as I felt that I have not performed well as per my expectations,” the Army man explained.

“Focus is to improve my strength and flexibility. My preparations will be different this time in comparison to Tokyo. My technique was a little off at the Asian Games. If you see my blocking leg was bending during the throws but since my arm speed was good I could register good throws.”

