Nethra earns 2nd Oly quota in sailing

New Delhi, April 26
Nethra Kumanan secured India’s second Paris Olympics quota in sailing, claiming it under the Emerging Nations Program banner at the Last Chance Regatta, an Olympics qualifier, in Hyeres, France.
Nethra, who competed in the Tokyo Games, was competing in the women’s dinghy (ILCA 6). Nethra managed 67 net points to finish fifth overall.
However, she finished as the top performer among sailors from the Emerging Nations Program who had not yet obtained a quota. Vishnu Saravanan won India’s first quota for the Paris Games
in January.
