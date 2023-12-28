Panchkula: Jaipur come from behind to hold Dabang Delhi

Chennai: Dabang Delhi and defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers played out a nail-biting 32-32 draw in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match. Pink Panthers made a remarkable comeback to erase a 13-point deficit.

Napier

Bangladesh beat Kiwis by 5 wickets in 1st T20I

Litton Das carried his bat for 42 to steer Bangladesh to a five-wicket win in the opening T20I as they rolled New Zealand out cheaply. Bangladesh claimed three wickets with the first nine balls and contained the home side to 134/9. Bangladesh reached the target with eight balls to spare.

Bhubaneswar

Dipa Karmakar to participate in Nationals after 8 years

Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar will compete at the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships after a gap of eight years. The event will be held on January 2-4. Besides Dipa, the championship will also feature Pranati Nayak. Dipa returns from a 21-month doping ban. Agencies

