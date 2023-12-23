Rahul wishes to see more of Samson

PTI

Paarl, December 22

India captain KL Rahul conceded that Sanju Samson has not been getting many chances in the side as stalwarts in the team occupy key spots, adding that he was pleased the “phenomenal” cricketer fired in the series against South Africa.

Samson, elevated to No. 3 spot, scored his maiden ODI century in the third and final match against the Proteas on Thursday as India won by 78 runs to wrap up the series 2-1.

“Pleased for Sanju, he’s been a phenomenal performer in the IPL over the years,” Rahul said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to give him the chance at No. 3, because obviously there are stalwarts in the ODIs who occupy those key spots. Glad he was able to grab his chances here,” he added.

Samson’s measured 108 off 114 balls and Tilak Varma’s patient 52 off 77 balls guided India to a competitive 296/8. South Africa challenged the tourists through a fifty by opener Tony de Zorzi (81 off 87 balls) but were bowled out for 218 in 45.5 overs.

Samson didn’t get the opportunity in the first ODI as the target set by South Africa was very low, while in the second match, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 12 coming in at No. 5. But in the decider, he was elevated to No.3 as Virat Kohli is not touring with the ODI side.

“The seniors have set the standards in Indian cricket and the juniors are coming in and doing the job. It’s not very easy, travelling in between and playing every two-three days but they’re getting the job done,” he said.

Arshdeep keeps it simple with ball

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh returned sublime figures of 4/30 in the final ODI to add to the five-for in the first ODI. The 24-year-old, who was named the Player of the Series, said the IPL experience had made him a much better cricketer. “The plan was simple, it was to bowl wicket-to-wicket and get lbws and bowled. Sometimes when there isn’t anything happening on the wicket, you need some support from the umpires, that’s why I had to appeal a lot,” he said.

