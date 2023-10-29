SBI ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

PTI

New Delhi, October 29

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday announced its collaboration with cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its official brand ambassador.

As the brand ambassador of SBI, Dhoni will play a pivotal role in marketing and promotional campaigns, the bank said in a statement.

His remarkable capacity to maintain composure in stressful situations, and clear thinking and rapid decision-making under duress makes him the ideal choice that resonates with SBI to connect with its customers and stakeholders across the country, it added.

This association symbolises the bank’s commitment to forging deeper connections with its customers, reflecting the values of reliability and leadership, it said.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said, “Dhoni’s association with SBI as a satisfied customer makes him a perfect embodiment of our brand’s ethos. With this partnership, we aim to reinforce our commitment to serve the nation and our customers with trust, integrity, and unwavering dedication”.

#State Bank of India SBI