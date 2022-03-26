Shubhankar slips to T-10 in Qatar Masters

Doha: India’s Shubhankar Sharma witnessed an up-and-down outing in Round 2 as he shot a 1-over 73 to slip from tied-2nd to tied-10th in the Qatar Masters.
Kalyani
Real Kashmir beat Punjab FC 2-0 in I-League
Real Kashmir registered their first victory of the season as they beat Punjab FC 2-0 in the I-League match. Mason Robertson (8th minute) and Surchandra Singh (50th) scored for Real.
Dubai
Desai, Padhiyar win gold as India sign off with 14 medals
Sprinter Pranav Prashant Desai and high-jumper Ramsingbhai Govin Padhiyar clinched gold medals on the final day of the 13th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships. India claimed five gold medals, six silver and three bronze to secure the eighth spot.
New Delhi
Anshu, Sarita to lead team in Asian wrestling c’ships
World Championships silver medallist Anshu Malik (57kg ) and bronze winner Sarita Mor (59kg) will lead a 10-member Indian women’s wrestling team at the Asian Championships next month. Manisha defeated Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik 5-1 to seal her place in the 62kg category. Reigning Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat didn’t turn up for the trials.
Lahore
Australia beat Pakistan to clinch Test series
Pakistan failed to hold out against Australia in the last session of the third and final Test here today, and the tourists won by 115 runs to clinch the series 1-0. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...