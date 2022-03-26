Shubhankar slips to T-10 in Qatar Masters

Doha: India’s Shubhankar Sharma witnessed an up-and-down outing in Round 2 as he shot a 1-over 73 to slip from tied-2nd to tied-10th in the Qatar Masters.

Kalyani

Real Kashmir beat Punjab FC 2-0 in I-League

Real Kashmir registered their first victory of the season as they beat Punjab FC 2-0 in the I-League match. Mason Robertson (8th minute) and Surchandra Singh (50th) scored for Real.

Dubai

Desai, Padhiyar win gold as India sign off with 14 medals

Sprinter Pranav Prashant Desai and high-jumper Ramsingbhai Govin Padhiyar clinched gold medals on the final day of the 13th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships. India claimed five gold medals, six silver and three bronze to secure the eighth spot.

New Delhi

Anshu, Sarita to lead team in Asian wrestling c’ships

World Championships silver medallist Anshu Malik (57kg ) and bronze winner Sarita Mor (59kg) will lead a 10-member Indian women’s wrestling team at the Asian Championships next month. Manisha defeated Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik 5-1 to seal her place in the 62kg category. Reigning Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat didn’t turn up for the trials.

Lahore

Australia beat Pakistan to clinch Test series

Pakistan failed to hold out against Australia in the last session of the third and final Test here today, and the tourists won by 115 runs to clinch the series 1-0. Agencies