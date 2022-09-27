T20I Rankings: India go seven points clear at top

Dubai: India went seven points clear of England at the top of the ICC T20 rankings following their narrow series win over Australia. South Africa occupy the third place, 10 points behind India.
New Delhi
India under-17 women's team loses to Sweden
The India Under-17 women's team suffered a 1-3 defeat to Sweden in its first match of the exposure tour in the run-up to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
CHARLOTTE (usa)
Presidents Cup: Internationals go down fighting as US win
The United States were forced to work harder than expected to earn a ninth consecutive Presidents Cup on Sunday, taking down a scrappy International team that vowed to fight until the final bell. The USA won 17-1/2 to 12-1/2. Agencies
