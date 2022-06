Alexander Zverev’s twisted ankle allows Rafael Nadal to walk on into final

PARIS, June 3

Rafael Nadal advanced to the French Open final for a 14th time today after third seed Alexander Zverev was forced to retire hurt with an ankle injury while trailing the Spaniard 7-6(8) 6-6.

In an absorbing contest that lasted more than three hours before the abrupt ending, Zverev missed four set points during the first set tie-break.

The German had been giving the 13-time Roland Garros champion a run for his money until he screamed out in agony after rolling his right ankle in the final point of the 12th game of the second set.

Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday and is in pursuit of a men’s record-extending 22nd Grand Slam crown, will face either Croatia’s Marin Cilic or Norway’s Casper Ruud on Sunday.

“Tough now. Very sad, he was playing an unbelievable tournament, he’s a very good colleague on the tour,” Nadal said. “I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam. It was a super tough match. Over three hours and we didn’t even finish the second set. Of course being in the final of Roland Garros is a dream without a doubt but at the same time that it finishes that way is tough. Seeing him cry like this is a tough moment.”

Zverev twisted his ankle as he tried to retrieve a shot and had to be taken off the Court Philippe Chatrier in a wheelchair.

After several minutes off court, he returned to the arena on crutches to concede the match. — Reuters

#rafael nadal