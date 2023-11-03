Women’s act: India thrash Korea 5-0

PTI

Ranchi, November 2

Already through to the semifinals, India thrashed South Korea 5-0 in their last league match to maintain their unbeaten run and top the table in the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here today.

Salima Tete scored in the sixth and 36th minutes, while Navneet Kaur struck from a penalty corner — also in the 36th minute. Vandana Katariya (49th) and Neha (60th) were the other scorers.

With 15 points from an all-win league campaign, India topped the six-team table. They will face South Korea again in the semifinals on Saturday. South Korea ended at the fourth spot with seven points. China ended at the second spot after beating Japan 1-0 in another match of the day. China finished second on the basis of head-to-head result. China and Japan face again in the semifinals on Saturday.

#Hockey