Pathan terror in Bombay

THE people of Bombay are now confronted with a new menace in the form of Pathan terrorism. In Calcutta, a similar situation was created by a class of ruffians called “goondas” until a special Act was passed last year to deal with them effectively. Somehow, these large cities first of all harbour an undesirable class of people and then they suffer from their lawless activities. For sometime past, Bombay has been reporting daring crimes committed by Pathans: but what is perhaps more serious still is the terror prevailing in the minds of the people, who dare not move about freely or live without fear of their lives being in danger. One employer of a Pathan as a watchman confessed that he dared not dismiss him for fear of reprisals. A respectable leader who has built a fine house in the suburbs could not live there for fear of Pathans. In the neighbourhood of Pathan colonies, people fear to move about after sunset and many are the reports of midnight attacks on pedestrians. Making all allowances for exaggeration, it may be said that the time has come for the Government to take special measures to put an end to the menace that has now arisen. At a meeting of the City Corporation held on the 17th, the question was discussed and a resolution was adopted asking the Government and the Legislature to take effective steps for relieving the situation. Some of the speeches made on the occasion showed that after the war, a large number of Pathans migrated to Bombay, evidently in search of labour, and many were employed in the docks, on large public works and as day labourers.

