Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar welcomes K Kavitha to 'Tihar Club’,  says 'my dear Kejriwal ji, you are next now’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 19

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar—who is currently in jail in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case—has written a letter to arrested BRS leader K Kavitha, in which he said the "truth had prevailed" and that her "karmas brings her here”.

In the letter, Chandrashekhar welcomed K Kavitha to the 'Tihar Club'.

In the letter dated March 18, the conman referred to K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, as 'akka', the Telugu word for elder sister.

"You always thought you were untouchable... But you forget this new Bharat, the law is strong and powerful than ever."

Chandrashekhar further claimed that he mentioned "two things" in a press statement last year, that the "BRS would be thrown out of power in Telangana" following the 2023 Assembly elections and "your countdown for arrest and to be a part of Tihar club".

"So, (it) looks like both have happened now," he said.

He alleged that K Kavitha's arrest would open a "Pandora's Box of corruption".

"All your corrupt associates, including the king of corruption, my dearest Arvind Kejriwal, are going to be exposed to another level. Thousands of crores that you and your party have looted and stacked in Singapore, Hong Kong and Germany will all be out in open."

Chandrashekhar told the BRS leader that there was no point in "trying to still hide everything" and safeguard Kejriwal, who he called the "kingpin and the godfather of this scam".

"There is enough evidence to prove all your corruption... Will see you soon, akka, face-to-face. I welcome you to the greatest Tihar club," he added.

The letter comes after the Enforcement Directorate claimed in its investigation that K Kavitha "conspired" with top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former jailed Minister Manish Sisodia, for favours in the Delhi liquor policy.

Illegal funds, in the form of kickbacks from wholesalers, were generated for the AAP by "acts of corruption and conspiracy", it alleged. He ended up "abhi film baki hai. My dear Kejriwal ji, you next now now matter you try, its all over for you. "

Below is the letter:

