Couple’s polite ‘Missed RSVP’ note goes viral, setting etiquette example

Chandigarh, March 16

In a wedding invitation trend that diverges from the Western practise of Répondez s’il vous plaît in French (RSVP), a couple’s approach to handling unconfirmed guests has earned praise online.

This is what they shared with guests. https://t.co/50z6RxA8o3 pic.twitter.com/5tPXVWOtLK — Chi Chi (@BlackBarbie_Chi) March 13, 2024

The viral note, shared by the user @BlackBarbie_Chi on X, shows the couple’s classy response to those who missed the RSVP deadline for their wedding.

The note, labelled ‘Missed RSVP’, politely addresses those who failed to respond in time: ‘We are sorry you can’t make it to our wedding. Our RSVP deadline has passed and you unfortunately did not respond. We would have loved to have you attend but final numbers have now been turned in and your presence will be missed.’

This straightforward yet courteous approach impressed netizens, who applauded the couple’s maturity in dealing with the situation. Comments flooded in, with one user remarking, ‘They set that boundary with so much class, I’m actually taking notes,’ while another acknowledged, ‘It’s fair, considering that they gave the recipients ample time to RSVP’.

