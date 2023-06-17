'Daru chahiye, bottle lekar aao': Sunny Deol as he greets paparazzi covering his son Karan's wedding

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 17

A turbaned Sunny Deol--who looked like a Punjabi farmer from his Lok Sabha constituency Gurdaspur--dressed up like his character, Gadar's Tara Singh, for his son Karan's sangeet ceremony, pictures of which have gone viral

Sunny arrived at the function donning Tara Singh's look from his iconic film ‘Gadar'.

He wore a grey kurta, a Patiala salwaar and a brown blazer and black shoes. He completed his ethnic look with a light brown turban. The sangeet ceremony was being held at Mumbai's Taj Lands.

As the celebrations were in full flow with the entire Deol clan in attendance, Sunny stepped out to greet the media and asked the paparazzi “Daru chahiye, bottle lekar aao”.

Kind hearted ❤️ Deols 🙏



Darru chayiye 🥃 ?? 🤔🙏 pic.twitter.com/YDKNUH3KTg — ૨lजेश_🌖 (@rajyesh_) June 14, 2023

Sunny's cousin Abhay Deol also marked his presence at the function.

Actor Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol pose for a picture during a bridal ceremony ahead of the marriage of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol, in Mumbai on Friday. PTI

Karan and Drisha Acharya's wedding festivities began with a 'roka' ceremony on Monday night. They will get married on June 18.

Actor Karan Deol and his fiance Drisha Acharya pose for photos during the bridal ceremony, ahead of their marriage, in Mumbai on Friday. PTI

Karan and Drisha have been dating for a while; she works in Dubai. The wedding will be an intimate affair followed by a grand reception.

