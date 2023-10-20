Indian cricket players may celebrate Dussehra at home with family after playing New Zealand in 'breathtaking' Dharamsala Cricket Stadium

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 20

Most Indian cricket players have been on the road since Asia Cup. And now they are playing the World Cup, which began in India on October 5 and will end on November 19.

The World Cup is a long and arduous assignment and the seven-day gap between the contests against New Zealand (October 22) and England (October 29) will allow players a break.

India will take on New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday.

The members of the Indian cricket team in all likelihood will get a short break after the World Cup clash against New Zealand on Sunday to spend some time with their families, a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

It is understood that the players will assemble in Lucknow by October 26 for their next match.

As per the pattern, the full Indian team comes for nets 48 hours before the match while a day prior to the game, only the reserve players are seen in action.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday shared breathtaking pictures of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamshala.

The image captured during the Netherlands-South Africa match showed mighty snow-clad mountains in the background.

"The breathtaking HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala," ICC captioned the post.

With inputs from PTI

