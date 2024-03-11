John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

Los Angeles, March 11
Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena stunned fans as he appeared at the Oscars 2024 in his bold avatar.
Who knew we'd get a naked John Cena at the Oscars giving out the award for Best Costume?? "Costumes are SO important..." 😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lXoZm1S6a1— Neel Bhatt (@_Neelsreeldeel) March 11, 2024
John Cena joined Jimmy Kimmel on the Oscars stage and appeared naked while presenting the award for best costume design to 'Poor Things'.
Kimmel asked the Oscars audience after remembering the infamous moment. "I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy?"
Kimmel was clearly setting up a bit, that's when a shirtless John Cena popped his head out from the corner of the stage.
Cena told Kimmel, "I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit. I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke."
As per Variety, Kimmel said the bit was supposed to be funny, to which Cena hilariously responded, "The male body is not a joke."
The audience roared with laughter.
Cena has a connection to this year's Oscars with his cameo in 'Barbie,' which is nominated for eight Academy Awards, as per Variety.
Then, he announced the Best Costume Design award.
