Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Chandigarh, January 3
Star comedian and actor Kapil Sharma along with his family paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on New Year.
His children, wife were along with Sharma.
Also, Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi had accompanied them. He too paid obeisance at the Golden Temple.
Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018. They have two children Anayra and Trishaan.
Video showed a large number of fans gathered to get a glimpse of the star comedian, Kapil Sharma and his family at the Golden Temple.
Speaking with the media, he said he had come to visit Golden Temple to thank the almighty and seek his blessings. He said he gets peace visiting the holy temple and also this was his children first visit to the shrine so the visit has been all the more special.
