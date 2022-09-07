Video: Online banter goes on, this is perhaps the best edit by a Pakistani of Arshdeep's dropping the catch during India-Pakistan match so far

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 7

It was just a drop, like any other catch. But the haters just lost calm and couldn’t keep cricket free from personal attacks. The young pacer, Arshdeep Singh, faced vitriolic online abuse in the aftermath of India's five-wicket loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

However, such was the vitriol, that some fans hacked and edited Arshdeep's wikipedia page, adding the objectionable term "Khalistani" by his name.

The hacker changed Arshdeep's named to Major Arshdeep Singh Langra and then Major Arshdeep Singh Bajwa. Soon measures were taken and the page was restored.

And now another edited video of the catch being dropped has surfaced online.

A Pakistan fan went a step ahead and turned Singh’s drop look like a scene from any Hindi TV shows with flashing lights, dramatic music, and plenty of rewind and replays.

This is the best edit i ve seen so far 😭 pic.twitter.com/zlfiEho3CD — Haseeb (@HaseebTweets) September 5, 2022