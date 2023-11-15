When Salman Khan almost played Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's brother in a movie

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 15

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together in movie ‘Josh’ as siblings.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has starred opposite Salman Khan as main heroine in a few movies, including the big hit ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

Not many of us know that she was to play Salman Khan’s sister in a movie.

An old interview from 2018 featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has gone viral where she shared that Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were in talks to star in the movie ‘Josh’.

The film featured Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan as siblings.

She said that the cast of ‘Josh’ was changed, earlier, Salman Khan was to play the role of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan was reportedly being considered for Chandrachur’s role.

Rai said she had no apprehensions about playing Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen sister.

Shah Rukh and Aishwarya have worked together in ‘Mohabbatein’ which released sometime after 'Josh’ in 2000 and was a success at the box office.

