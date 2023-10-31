 Bangladesh opt to bat against Pakistan : The Tribune India

Bangladesh opt to bat against Pakistan

Pakistan brings in Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman and Usama Mir in place of Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz; Bangladesh replaces Mahedi Hasan with Towhid Hridoy

Bangladesh opt to bat against Pakistan

Pakistan cricketers warm up during their training session on the eve of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Monday, Oct 30, 2023. PTI photo



PTI

Kolkata, October 31

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh brought back Towhid Hridoy in place of Mahedi Hasan to their playing eleven.

Pakistan made three changes bringing in Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman and Usama Mir in place of Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

Teams

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman,  Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Haris Rauf.

#Bangladesh #Pakistan

