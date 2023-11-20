'Heartbreaking moment for every fan': Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after team India's loss in World Cup final

ANI

Ahmedabad, November 20

Player of the Tournament Virat Kohli broke down in tears after a painful defeat to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

The Men in Blue's crushing six-wicket loss to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saddened Kohli, who scored the most runs in the competition and was named player of the tournament, as he was was devastated by the loss.

Amid the emotional moment, a picture surfaced on social media in which actor Anushka Sharma could be seen consoling her husband with a hug after Team India's loss.

Soon after the picture was shared on social media it went viral and fans showered their heartfelt messages.

A fan wrote, "His support system." Another fan wrote, "A heartbreaking moment for every Indian fan."

