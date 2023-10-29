 ICC World Cup: Kuldeep Yadav clean bowls Buttler, England five down in 230-run chase : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • ICC World Cup: Kuldeep Yadav clean bowls Buttler, England five down in 230-run chase

ICC World Cup: Kuldeep Yadav clean bowls Buttler, England five down in 230-run chase

Rohit Sharma produced special effort on a challenging pitch where majority of Indian batters struggled, as the hosts were restricted to 229 for nine by England

ICC World Cup: Kuldeep Yadav clean bowls Buttler, England five down in 230-run chase

India's batter Rohit Sharma and England's bowler David Willey during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, October 29, 2023. PTI



PTI

Lucknow, October 29

England were five down after India’s Kuldeep Yadav clean bowled Jos Buttler (10) in the 16th over during their World Cup game here on Sunday. Earlier, star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami gave quick blows to England as the duo took two wickets apiece.

While Bumrah took two successive wickets of Dawid Malan (16) and Joe Root (0) in the 5th over, Shami bowled out both Ben Stokes (0) and Jonny Bairstow (14) in the 8th and 10th over respectively.

Skipper Rohit Sharma produced a special effort on a challenging pitch where the majority of Indian batters struggled, as the hosts were restricted to 229 for nine by England.

With India getting to bat first for the first time in the tournament, the batters got a good opportunity to set the target. It was, however, only Rohit (87 off 101) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 off 47) who found a way to bat on a two-paced wicket while the others perished trying to force the pace.

The 91-run partnership between Rohit and KL Rahul (39 off 58) stabilised the innings after India found themselves at 40 for three in the 12th over.

Rohit also added 33 valuable runs with Suryakumar but the skipper’s fall led to a clutch of wickets. In his second game of the competition, Suryakumar then batted around the tail to get some much needed runs in the death overs.

England were finally able to put together an effort worthy of defending champions, excelling both with the ball and in the field.

Chris Woakes (2/33) impressed in his seven-over spell with the new ball while leggie Adil Rashid (2/35) continued to collect wickets in the middle overs. David Willey (3/45) too was effective.

Application was going to be the key on the relaid red soil pitch here and Rohit put up a masterclass.

After consuming six dot balls in the first over of the game bowled by Willey, the India skipper released the pressure by smashing the left-arm pacer for a couple of sixes and a four in his following over.

Rohit used the feet both against the pacers and spinners to manufacture the boundaries but the likes of Virat Kohli (0 off 9 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (4 off 16) departed while searching for that pressure release shot.

It was a rare duck for Kohli, who tried to step out like Rohit only to mistime his shot to Ben Stokes at mid-off.

Shreyas was sent back by Woakes off a perfectly placed short of length ball that got big on the India number four. Clearly, Shreyas needs to fight the demon in his head to improve his short ball play. Woakes had struggled for accuracy thus far in World Cup but delivered on Sunday.

With three batters dismissed for 40, the onus was on Rohit to take the innings forward and he did with a lot of class.

After stepping out the fast bowlers, Rohit displayed his artistry against the spin trio of Rashid, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali. He swept Rashid, reverse-swept Livingstone and came down the track to loft Moeen over mid-off for three of the 10 fours he struck. His pick-up shot off Mark Wood that went all the way was also sublime.

In Hardik Pandya's absence, India fielded five bowlers again but R Ashwin remained out of the playing eleven.

Brief scores:

India: 229 for 9 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 87, KL Rahul 39, Suryakumar Yadav 49; David Willey 3/45, Chris Woakes 2/33, Adil Rashid 2/35).

#Cricket #England #Jasprit Bumrah #Lucknow #Rohit Sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Pick any car from our range…': Anand Mahindra's special gesture for armless archer Sheetal who won two Asian Games gold

2
Punjab

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

3
India

Two dead, 52 injured in IED blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

4
Punjab

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

5
Trending

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dies at 54

6
Punjab

Shopkeeper shot dead in Punjab’s Bathinda

7
India

Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

8
Punjab

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

9
Comment

Spin wizard, mentor, Bedi was a charmer

10
Comment

Saviours of Kashmir in October 1947

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

ICC World Cup: India make 229 for 9 against England

ICC World Cup: Kuldeep Yadav clean bowls Buttler, England five down in 230-run chase

Rohit Sharma produced special effort on a challenging pitch ...

One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala’s Kochi

Two dead, 52 injured in IED blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

Man claiming to be member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, surrenders...

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

Identifying himself as Martin, the man alleged that he took ...

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

Governor Purohit softens stand, says will examine the money ...

Police inspector shot by terrorists in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded

Police inspector playing cricket shot by terrorist in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded

Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of Pakistan-based Lashkar-...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

GNDU chosen for 5G Use-Case Lab

Ward watch: Potholed roads, overflowing sewers bane of residents

Ahead of Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas, nagar kirtan taken out

‘Steps to check stubble-burning economically not viable’

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

43 slots left, UT may stop fuel 2-wheeler registration today

Boost to fight against stray canine menace in city

Paid parking at Sec 26 mandi to be resumed

PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

Security beefed up in Delhi around churches after Kerala blast in convention centre

Security beefed up in Delhi around churches after Kerala blast in convention centre

Ban BS III, BS IV diesel buses in NCR areas of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai to Centre

At 304, Delhi air worsens to 'very poor'

Field tests to combat air pollution achieve encouraging results

1984 riots case: Delhi Lieutenant Governor gives nod to file appeal

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar’s AQI swings between moderate & satisfactory

Hockey Tourney: IAF beat Punjab & Sind Bank, bag 3 points

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

2 held for snatching cash from migrant

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 87: Mohalla Karabara roads in a shambles

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 88: Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk common sight

Saras Mela receives massive footfall

Two held with 8 stolen bikes in Ludhiana

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

MLA flags off road-cleaning machine

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

'Harassment' of pupils : 2 weeks after receiving committee report, Punjabi University issues chargesheet to professor

Punjab fencing team secures gold medal