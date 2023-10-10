ICC World Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against Pakistan

Hyderabad, October 10
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Tuesday.
Pakistan had an easy opening match and won against the Netherlands by 81 runs while Sri Lanka faced defeat by 102 runs in their campaign opener against South Africa.
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said at the toss that the team has made one change.
“We will bat first, there was some assistance for the bowlers in the second half in the previous game. We have one change - Theekshana comes in for Kasun Rajitha. It is about execution and the boys have been playing a lot of cricket and hopefully, we will do well in this game.”
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the wicket looks very dry and first ten overs are very crucial for his team.
“We aren't up to the mark at the top and we made one change. Shafique comes in for Fakhar. Yes, we have a good record against them and we will try to do our best.”
Teams
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Israel didn't start this war but will finish it'; Benjamin Netanyahu shares video of air strikes on Gaza
PM Netanyahu lashes out at Hamas saying they will pay the pr...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in Shopian encounter
The police claim one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba ultras was...
Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Supreme Court to begin final hearing on challenge to Electoral Bonds Scheme on October 31
The Bench made it clear that if the hearing remained incompl...
ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case
The 49-year-old legislator was arrested by the Delhi ACB in ...