There won’t be drastic changes in our ODI outlook like it happened post 2015: Jos Buttler

Buttler feels Saturday’s 93-run win against Pakistan is a real version of this English team

There won’t be drastic changes in our ODI outlook like it happened post 2015: Jos Buttler

England's Jos Buttler during a practice session. Reuters



PTI

Kolkata, November 11

England skipper Jos Buttler admitted that there will be lot of “reflection” on their premature ouster from the ODI World Cup but he ruled out any massive churning that happened after their 2015 group league stage exit during the Australian edition.

In 2015, England lost to Bangladesh at group league stage and were accused of being way behind modern ODI game as Eoin Morgan transformed the side into a bunch of world beaters winning the 2019 edition at home, as all format players made way for white ball specialists.

However, with six defeats in nine games, Buttler did admit that a few of the guys from golden generation might not be around during the next big event—the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025.

“I don’t think there will be a drastic change of plan like we had in 2015. There are a few things we need to change and build something new. Doesn’t mean there’ll be a huge clear-out but we have work to do to become a top team again,” Buttler said at post match presentation ceremony.

Ben Stokes, in all likelihood, played his last ODI while David Willey played his last game. Moeen Ali might not be around in 50-over cricket in another two years’ time while likes of Mark Wood or Chris Woakes also might take some decision based on work-life balance.

“The World Cup as a whole is a disappointment. We spoke together about how if this is the last game for a lot of players, then let’s make some good memories at the very least.”

Buttler felt Saturday’s 93-run win against Pakistan was a real version of this English team.

“Lots to reflect on and ultimately disappointing but good to win today. We showed the true version of ourselves. We haven’t shown enough what we’re capable of. Lots of us haven’t performed to our level,” he said.

Not having Ben Stokes for crucial games also became a factor.

“To not have him (Stokes) available for a few games was a challenge but we’re a good enough team to have been able to deal with it.”

