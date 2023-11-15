 Virat Kohli is not finished yet: Sourav Ganguly : The Tribune India

Virat Kohli is not finished yet: Sourav Ganguly

The former BCCI president lauded the Indian team for playing an astounding brand of cricket

Virat Kohli is not finished yet: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly. PTI file



PTI

Kolkata, November 15

Virat Kohli scaled the ‘Mount 50' on Wednesday, and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly had little doubt that the batting star has many more miles to traverse in his career.

Kohli made his 50th ODI hundred during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, going one ahead of his idol Sachin Tendulkar.

“It will take a lot of beating to go past this and he's not finished yet. It's a phenomenal achievement,” Ganguly said during an interaction with reporters at the Eden Gardens.

The 35-year-old reached the milestone in the 42nd over off the bowling of Kiwis pacer Lockie Ferguson as India set New Zealand a staggering target of 398 in the last-four match at Mumbai.

Ganguly lauded the Indian team for playing an astounding brand of cricket.

“India are playing incredible cricket at the moment. Be it Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer or the bowlers.

“It's a complete side, there is tremendous talent in this team. But we need to take one step at a time,” Ganguly said.

‘Nothing wrong with Wankhede pitch’

A pitch controversy has threatened to take some sheen off India’s performance during the World Cup semifinal with reports claiming that the hosts have changed the Wankhede surface at the last minute and opted for a “slow track.”

Ganguly refused to agree with that and said the pitch was a “fair one”. “It looks like a good pitch on which they are playing. It's the same for both teams. There is nothing wrong with the Wankhede pitch,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly, a former BCCI president, was also seen inspecting the Eden strip on which the second World Cup semifinal between Australia and South Africa will be played on Thursday.

Ganguly observed both the ends of the pitch and then checked the soil firmness.

The pitch on offer for the match between Australia and South Africa is also a used one on which England faced Pakistan in a group phase match.

#BCCI #Cricket #New Zealand #Sourav Ganguly #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Sahara group chief Subrata Roy dies at 75

2
Trending

Harbhajan Singh was close to converting to Islam, claims Pakistan cricketer Inzamam; Bhajji fumes 'kon sa nasha...'

3
Punjab

4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe

4
Punjab

Punjab’s first ‘rail coach restaurant’ opens at Pathankot station

5
Haryana

As sexual harassment probe began, Jind principal took 50 girls on 3-day trip to 'influence' them

6
Sports

Pakistan ex-cricketer Abdul Razzaq apologises to Aishwarya Rai following widespread backlash

7
Musings

Enlightenment after retirement

8
Haryana

Passengers face inconvenience as Haryana Roadways employees go on strike over death of driver

9
Punjab

Rs 10,000 per tooth mark compensation in dog bite cases, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

10
India

'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's jibe on Rahul Gandhi's 'made in China phones' remark

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli’s world record 50th ton, Iyer’s blazing century take India to 397 against New Zealand

ICC World Cup: Williamson, Mitchell build partnership in New Zealand's 398-run chase against India

Virat Kohli’s world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillat...

5 killed as bus falls into deep gorge in J&K's Doda

37 killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Rescue operation has been launched and some bodies recovered

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Virat Kohli for 50th ODI ton: Happy to see young boy grown into ‘Virat’ player

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Kohli for 50th ODI ton: Happy to see young boy grown into ‘Virat’ player

The batting legend was quite chuffed by the fact that an Ind...

Too good to be true, it is stuff of dreams: Virat Kohli on scoring 50th ODI ton

Too good to be true, it is stuff of dreams: Virat Kohli on scoring 50th ODI ton

After reaching the milestone, Kohli lifted his arms in the a...

After SC prod, Punjab Assembly secretariat writes to governor for proroguing Budget session

After SC prod, Punjab Assembly secretariat writes to governor for proroguing Budget session

Top court had questioned Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government fo...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone, seizes another along with drugs near border in Punjab

BSF shoots down drone, seizes another along with drugs near border in Punjab

Rs 35 lakh Community Health Centre funds for payment of salaries, arrears embezzled

Amritsar Cops fail to deliver, no FIR lodged against violators of cracker rules

Chief Khalsa Diwan to hold workshop to revive Gurmat music with tanti saaj soon

Inadequate parking space leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

‘Sextortion’ trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Year on, Chandigarh Administration gives nod to axing of trees at railway station

Nine months on, Chandigarh unit of AAP headless

Panel slaps Rs 10K fine on RLA official in Chandigarh

2015 Sector-17 protest: 15 get 6-month imprisonment for attacking police personnel

Bamnoli land acquisition: CM Kejriwal sends inquiry report on Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to LG Saxena

Bamnoli land acquisition: CM Kejriwal sends inquiry report on Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to LG Saxena

Fake doctor among 4 arrested as patients die after surgeries in Delhi

Two Kazakh men among 17 rescued from drowning across Goa during Diwali weekend

Air quality in Delhi inches closer to 'severe' category

Woman killed in East Delhi building fire

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Flouting of cracker ban takes AQI level to 500 in Jalandhar

DC, SSP visit Civil Hospital, de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr

SGPC poll: Leaders flag issues in voter registration

Latifpura residents still grapple with post-demolition challenges, govt stands firm

Hi-tech pothole repair machines await inauguration amid road woes

Hi-tech pothole repair machines await inauguration amid road woes

DGP Yadav to lead nation’s biggest cycle rally in city

89 fresh farm fires take tally to 1,380, AQI remains poor

Man's body found hanging from tree

Upset over spouse's drinking habit, woman dies by suicide at village

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Loud noises at wee hours continue to irk Patiala residents

Protest announced as govt fails to implement old pension scheme

13 fire incidents in Patiala this Diwali

SGPC poll: Extend registration date for new voters, demands SAD (A)