Coach Rahul Dravid, support staff trek to Triund in Dharamsala before India's upcoming World Cup clash against England

ANI

New Delhi, October 25

The Indian team's support staff, looking to take some positive vibes for their upcoming World Cup clash against England, went for a trek in a hill station in Kangra district.

The 'Men in Blue' took a day off after earning a hard-fought victory over New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

With the squad players relaxing, the support staff who have put in an incredible amount of hard work behind the doors, took the opportunity to go to Triund to rejuvenate and cool off.

A day off for the squad is a day well spent in the hills for the support staff 🏔️



Dharamsala done ✅



💙 Taking some positive vibes to Lucknow next #TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/g0drFKacT4 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2023

"Superb view coming here after Triund just getting here up the mountains and climbing it is a challenging trek I must admit it. Unfortunately, we can't bring the boys up here it is too risky walking on the stones but hopefully when one of the days boys are not working they get to experience this," head coach Rahul Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour talked about his experience and said, "When you are climbing up, the last trek is a little tricky, the last half hour is hard but the moment the view opens up it is worth it."

Team India will be travelling to Lucknow to face defending champions England at the Ekana Sports City on Sunday.

