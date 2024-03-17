3 children killed in Nepal blaze

PTI

Kathmandu, March 16

At least three children were killed when fire from a nearby forest spread to human settlements and gutted their houses in Eastern Nepal on Saturday, the police said.

The incident happened in Nepal's Bhojpur district while the children aged 3, 5 and 7 years were playing in their house and fire from a nearby forest spread to the human settlements and gutted six houses.

"Three children including a girl child died when fire from a nearby forest gutted six houses in Nepal's Bhojpur district," the police said. They said a total of six houses and 10 cowsheds were destroyed in the fire. "The forest fire spread to the human settlement due to the wind," an official spokesperson said.

#Nepal