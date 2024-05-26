5 terrorists killed, 2 soldiers lose lives in military operation in Pakistan: Official

Peshawar, May 26
At least five terrorists were killed while two Pakistani Army soldiers, including a Captain, lost their lives during a military operation against the militants in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to an official statement.
The incident happened when the security officials launched an intelligence-based operation in the province’s Hassan Khel area, some 35 km west of Peshawar district.
“The operation was conducted in the restive Hassan Khel area some 35 km west of Peshawar district. The troops ‘effectively engaged’ with the terrorists and killed five of them while injuring three others. The operation was launched on the reported presence of terrorists in the area,” said the statement issued by the Pakistan Army’s media wing ISPR.
It said that in the operation two soldiers, including a Captain of the Pakistan Army, lost their lives.
At least 92 per cent of all fatalities and 86 per cent of the attacks, including those related to terrorism and security forces operations, were recorded in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in the first quarter of 2024.
These key findings were revealed in the 2024 Security Report issued by Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), detailing that the country witnessed at least 432 violence-linked fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws resulting from as many as 245 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations.
Among the 432 fatalities, 281 included that of civilians and security forces personnel.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
FIR against 6 partners of Rajkot game zone, 2 held; facility didn't have fire NOC, say police
27 people were killed and 3 others injured in the massive fi...
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
Assembly elections in J-K before September 30; next step statehood, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Shah says the possible merger of PoK with Jammu and Kashmir ...