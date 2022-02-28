A chilling development: UN chief Guterres on Russian nuclear forces being put on high alert

“The fighting in Ukraine must stop. It is raging across the country, from air, land and sea. It must stop now,” Guterres told a rare emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine

A chilling development: UN chief Guterres on Russian nuclear forces being put on high alert

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen on a screen delivering a remote speech during the opening of the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on February 28, 2022. AP/PTI

PTI

United Nations, February 28

Russian nuclear forces being put on high alert is a “chilling development” and the mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, voicing hope that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia will produce an immediate halt to the fighting.

“The fighting in Ukraine must stop. It is raging across the country, from air, land and sea. It must stop now,” Guterres told a rare emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine.

A day after the 15-nation UN Security Council voted to refer the Russia-Ukraine crisis to an emergency session of the General Assembly, the most representative body of the United Nations convened the rare emergency session on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

President of the 76th session of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid presided over the unprecedented session, only the 11th such emergency session of the General Assembly since 1950. With the adoption of the UNSC resolution on Sunday, it was for the first time in 40 years that the Council decided to call for an emergency special session in the General Assembly.

Escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces be put on high alert, a development that drastically raised fears and concerns the crisis could lead to a nuclear war.

"We are facing a tragedy for Ukraine, but also a major regional crisis with potentially disastrous implications for us all. Yesterday, Russian nuclear forces were put on high alert. This is a chilling development,” Guterres said.

"The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable. Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons,” he said.

As Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko hosted the first face-to-face talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegation since Russia's special military operation in eastern Ukraine, Guterres hoped that the direct talks between the two sides “will produce not only an immediate halt to the fighting, but also a path towards a diplomatic solution.” "The guns are talking now, but the path of dialogue must always remain open. It is never too late to engage in good-faith negotiations and to address all issues peacefully,” he said.

Guterres said that the escalating violence, resulting in civilian deaths, including children, is totally unacceptable.

"Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to move to peace. Civilians must be protected,” he said.

He asserted that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders, must be respected.

“The attack on Ukraine challenges international law and the multilateral system rooted in the UN Charter. Some of the possible consequences of a worsening conflict are terrifying to contemplate. Regional tensions are rising,” he said.

Guterres told the General Assembly that although Russian strikes are reportedly largely targeting Ukrainian military facilities, the UN has “credible accounts" of residential buildings, critical civilian infrastructure and other non-military targets sustaining heavy damage.

He also voiced concern that the world faces what could easily become Europe's “worst humanitarian and refugee crisis” in decades, with the numbers of refugees and internally displaced people multiplying by the minute.

While expressing gratitude for the compassion, generosity and solidarity of Ukraine's neighbors who are taking in those seeking safety, Guterres appealed that this solidarity is extended without any discrimination based on race, religion or ethnicity.

Highlighting the actions being taken to combat the crisis, Guterres said he has allocated USD 20 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support emergency operations along the contact line in the eastern oblasts of Donetska and Luhanska and in other parts of the country.

This measure will allow the organisation to help more vulnerable people get the basics -- shelter, food, water and health care.

Guterres also appointed Amin Awad as the UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine, who liaise with the Government and all relevant actors on the ground -- supported by the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and the UN Country Team.

The UN will launch two coordinated emergency appeals for Ukraine and the region, one that addresses escalating humanitarian needs inside the country – including rising internal displacement and another that responds to the needs of people crossing international borders to seek refuge in countries neighboring Ukraine.

"We need to focus on solving problems, not making them worse. In cities around the world, people are taking to the streets and demanding an end to war. People in Ukraine want and need peace. I believe people in the Russian Federation do, too,” he said.

#russia ukraine crisis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

West cuts Russia off SWIFT, India explores alternatives

2
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

3
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

4
Nation ukraine crisis

'Will help stranded neighbours too', says PM Modi; speaks to Romanian, Slovak counterparts, thanks them for rescue assistance

5
Himachal

Parwanoo-Shimla four-laning: Little progress, infra firm loses Kaithlighat-Dhalli road project

6
World

Ceasefire talks held at Belarus border as Ukrainian civilians die in Russian assaults

7
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

8
World

US expands interview waiver for visa seekers

9
Trending

This was Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Deepika Padukone when the actor was told to get breast implants at 18 years as she entered Bollywood

10
Nation

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

Don't Miss

View All
‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
World

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
World

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukrain hospital
World

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukraine hospital

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Top Stories

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; ministers likely to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

'Will help stranded neighbours too', says PM Modi; speaks to Romanian, Slovak counterparts, thanks them for rescue assistance

4 ministers to lead evacuations from Ukraine; PM chairs two ...

Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia arrives in Belarus

Ceasefire talks held at Belarus border as Ukrainian civilians die in Russian assaults

Russia has cities in its sights but progress is slow; Presid...

Indian economy grows by 5.4 per cent in October-December

India’s GDP grows 5.4 pc in Q3; remains world’s fastest growing major economy

National Statistical Office in its second advance estimates ...

India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine: MEA

India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine: MEA

Ground situation ‘complex and fluid’, accelerating evacuatio...

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...

Cities

View All

Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Amritsar: Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Making do with biscuits, chips amid shelling in Ukrain

Amritsar: Activist smells a rat in street light project

Day 1 of pulse polio drive: 1.5 lakh kids administered drops in Amritsar district

Vishesh Gupta murder: Police nab J&K resident

UKRAINE CRISIS: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Ukraine: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Another Bathinda village vows action against peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Two held for attack on Panchkula mining team

Open House: What should be done to streamline traffic on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch?

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Anxious parents want their kids back home

Anxious parents want their kids back home

No end to ordeal, Indians turned away from border

At Kharkiv, students take refuge in metro bunkers

20 Hoshiarpur youth stranded in Ukraine

Parents demand wards' repatriation

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Road cave-in on Ishmeet Road poses danger to commuters

2 smugglers held with 1.29-kg heroin

With let-up in Covid cases, vaccination decreases in district

11 test positive

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

Students showcase talent at Spring Fest in Patiala school

Punjabi University students unhappy over working of examination branch

Special children take part in Science Week celebrations at Punjabi University