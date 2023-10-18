 All eyes on outcome of Joe Biden's 'extraordinary', 'strategically important' visit to Israel : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

But has cancellation of his meeting with Jordan King Abdullah, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas taken precedence, making the development ‘more significant’?

US President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. Reuters



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, October 18

US President Joe Biden is on a wartime visit to Israel—a geopolitical event that grabbed eyeballs and headlines across the world with many observers terming it as “extraordinary and strategically important.”

However, the cancellation of Biden’s meeting with Jordan King Abdullah, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas following a deadly blast at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, appears to have become a development deemed “even more significant” by many. 

World leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have condemned the attack on the hospital in Gaza.

PM Modi issued a strongly worded statement saying that he was “deeply shocked” and that perpetrators must face justice. “Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern, Those involved should be held responsible,” PM Modi posted on X.

Why is Biden in Israel?

According to the reports, Biden is in Israel to show solidarity with Benjamin Netanyahu who is currently engaged in elimination of Hamas following the deadly terrorist attack, and also to achieve “peace” in the region standing on the brink of war. 

In those terms, Biden’s visit is loaded with symbolism and messages to other players in the region like Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon about becoming further engaged in the conflict, say observers.

The visit was also being viewed in context of easing the humanitarian suffering in Gaza, where hundreds of civilians are now feared dead in the attack at the Al Ahli Arab hospital. While Israel has denied any involvement, Palestinians believe Netanyahu is responsible. 

Biden was also to travel to Jordan for a meeting with King Abdullah II, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Mahmoud Abbas for a meeting aimed to send a signal that his administration was working on preventing the conflict from spreading beyond Israel. The meeting was, however, cancelled following the bombing at the hospital.

According to reports, members of his party had been urging Biden to call for “immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and Palestine” and send humanitarian aid and assistance to Gaza “to save as many lives as possible.” Jewish groups in the US had urged him to push for a ceasefire.

Many among Democrats also pushed for limiting aid to Israel, leaving a scope for opposition Republicans to pursue pro-Israel voters. In those terms, Biden’s visit is said to be aimed as many fronts.

According to observers, Biden’s visit to Israel is a part of his “personal beliefs” through which his party may also gain in next elections. But whether the visit manages to achieve the goal in the current circumstances remains to be seen as the cancellation of the meeting in Jordan seems to have now taken precedence.

Notably, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson had termed Biden’s visit as “strategically important” for the entire Middle East.

“Biden shares a long-standing relationship with Netanyahu and also with Jordanian King and others, all of whom have condemned the Israeli action in Gaza. Apparently, Biden had to step in after Secretary of State Antony Blinken (who convened meeting with top Israeli officials on issues related to Gaza and humanitarian aid) failed to achieve the desired results.

“Biden’s face-to-face with Netanyahu, Jordan King and others were planned with a lot of care by his team of advisors. However, the hospital attack seems to have taken the plans some steps back. Amid the mounting humanitarian crisis, Biden’s visit to Israel will now link him more closely with Netanyahu, perhaps also a tacit endorsement of his actions,” they add.

Notably, his visit to Kyiv was viewed as a “remarkable show of solidarity” for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of the country.

Through his various comments since the deadly Hamas attacks, Biden has been showing support for Israel.

According to observers, the stance earned him praise from critics in the US and Israel and helped “neutralise” attacks by Republicans regarding his Middle East policy.

Where does India stand?

So far as India is concerned, it continues with its long-standing support for the establishment of a “sovereign, independent and viable” state of Palestine.

After the deadly Hamas attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and solidarity with Israel in its difficult time. “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” PM Modi stated.

Today after the attack on Gaza hospital, he issued a strongly worded statement expressing his “deep shock”, adding that perpetrators must face justice.

In his weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also asserted that New Delhi’s policy on the Israel-Palestine issue had been “longstanding and consistent”. 

“The government would like to see negotiations leading to a Palestine state “living within secure and recognised borders, side-by-side (and) at peace with Israel. That position remains the same,” he was quoted as saying.

India has “always advocated... direct negotiations towards establishing... a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine,” Bagchi said, adding that India was aware of a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law.

