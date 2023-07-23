At least 9 die and three dozen wounded in a building collapse in Cameroon

Yaounde (Cameroon), July 23
At least nine people were killed and nearly three dozen wounded in a building collapse, Cameroonian authorities said on Sunday.
A four-story building collapsed onto a smaller one early Sunday morning in Douala, the country’s economic centre and largest city, 130 miles (210 km) west of the capital, Yaounde.
“The casualty figures may be higher. Rescue workers, assisted by Cameroon government troops, are still digging the wreckage to see if more bodies can be recovered,” said Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of Cameroon’s Littoral region.
The military’s fire brigade has been ordered to join the country’s Red Cross and other rescue services in searching for survivors trapped under the rubble.
Residents living in the Ndogbon neighbourhood where the incident took place said they are in shock.
“We heard people screaming … and struggled to help some out of the wreckage, but could not do it with our spades and (garden) hoes,” said Gaspard Ndoppo, who lives near the collapsed buildings.
Building collapses happen often in Douala, sometimes due to natural disasters such as landslides and other times because of poor construction, locals say.
Douala’s city council is currently demolishing houses in high-risk zones susceptible to floods or landslides.
The building that collapsed on Sunday was not marked for demolition. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
How rumours, fake news fuelled violence in Manipur
Picture of woman killed in Delhi circulated with false claim...
Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, says minister; no body found on Sunday, toll stays at 27
Massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Rai...
Yamuna breaches danger mark again; another spell of floods anticipated in Delhi
Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several...
Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues 'orange' alert for Gujarat
Junagadh city records 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ...
Two Chinese nationals arrested for trying to enter India illegally through Nepal
As per official, Chinese nationals had made an earlier attem...