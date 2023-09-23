Biden hosts Zelenskyy, announces $325-m military package for Kyiv

PTI

Washington, September 22

The United States (US) will give USD 325 million in new security assistance to Ukraine, President Joe Biden has announced as he hosted his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House and vowed to defend the war-struck country from Russian aggression.

Canada pledges $482 million extra aid Toronto: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Canada on Friday. Canada PM Justin Trudeau told the Canadian Parliament that his country would give an extra C$650 million ($482 million) in military aid to Ukraine over the next three years. Reuters

The White House meeting on Thursday was the sixth in-person meeting between the two leaders. "The brave people of Ukraine have shown enormous bravery and have inspired the world with their determination," Biden told Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House.

"Together with our partners and allies, the American people are determined to see to it that we do all we can to ensure the world stands with you, and that is our overwhelming objective right now," he said, welcoming the Ukrainian leader for the third time at the White House this year. "Our regular dialogue has proved that our countries are really, truly allies and strategic friends. And we greatly appreciate the vital assistance provided by the United States to Ukraine to combat Russian terror," Zelenskyy said.

Reiterating his pledge to defend Ukraine's sovereignty, Biden said during the bilateral meeting later that the US will continue to support Ukraine's diplomatic effort to deliver a just and lasting peace that protects its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Biden announced the next tranche of US security assistance worth USD 325 million to Ukraine, including more artillery, ammunition, and anti-tank weapons. "And next week, the first US Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine," he said.

