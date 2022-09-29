Blood test can predict people at 'long Covid' risk: Lancet

PTI

London: A blood test could predict if a person infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus will develop long Covid, a study published in the Lancet eBioMedicine journal suggests. Some infected people experience long-term effects from their infection, known as long Covid. The researchers at University College London analysed proteins in the blood of health care workers infected with SARS-CoV-2, comparing them to samples from those who had not been infected. pti

‘Targeted’ attack kills Chinese, injures 2 in Karachi

Karachi: A Chinese national was shot dead and two others injured on Wednesday when unidentified gunmen opened fire inside a dental clinic in Pakistan's Karachi. The police believe it to be the latest targeted attack against Chinese. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has ordered the immediate arrest of the attackers, saying such incidents were not tolerable, according to the official statement. He has also sought a detailed report from the Karachi Additional IGP.