Canada road to be named ‘Komagata Maru Way’

Toronto: A portion of a road, South Fraser Way, in Abbotsford in Canada’s British Columbia province will be renamed Komagata Maru Way in memory of the 376 Indians who sailed to Canada from India in 1914, but were denied entry in the dominion due to the prevalent racist policies. pti

Former Egyptian PM Sherif Ismail dies at 67

Cairo: Fomer Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail died at the age of 67, as per official reports. Ismail Sherif had a disease in the digestive system, according to earlier official media reports, Xinhua News Agency reported. Ismail served as the country’s PM between 2015 and 2018. ians

Attract foreign docs to fix health system: Oz minister

Canberra: Australian Health Minister Mark Butler has identified attracting more foreign doctors as key to fixing the country’s health system. He said that a review into general practice should investigate ways to attract foreign health workers. ians