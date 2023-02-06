Canada road to be named ‘Komagata Maru Way’

Toronto: A portion of a road, South Fraser Way, in Abbotsford in Canada’s British Columbia province will be renamed Komagata Maru Way in memory of the 376 Indians who sailed to Canada from India in 1914, but were denied entry in the dominion due to the prevalent racist policies. pti
Former Egyptian PM Sherif Ismail dies at 67
Cairo: Fomer Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail died at the age of 67, as per official reports. Ismail Sherif had a disease in the digestive system, according to earlier official media reports, Xinhua News Agency reported. Ismail served as the country’s PM between 2015 and 2018. ians
Attract foreign docs to fix health system: Oz minister
Canberra: Australian Health Minister Mark Butler has identified attracting more foreign doctors as key to fixing the country’s health system. He said that a review into general practice should investigate ways to attract foreign health workers. ians
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...