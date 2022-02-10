External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar leaves for Quad meeting today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a six-day tour to Australia and the Philippines from Thursday. The visit to Manila between February 13 and 15 comes a fortnight after both sides inked a $375 million deal for three batteries of the BrahMos cruise missile.

In Melbourne, Jaishankar will participate in the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting on February 11 along with his counterparts from the US, Australia and Japan, said a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

This will also be an opportunity for the ministers to follow up on their virtual meeting held in February last year and exchange views on regional strategic issues given their shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. Jaishankar will also bilaterally meet his counterparts, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and host Marise Payne.

“The ministers will review the ongoing Quad cooperation and build on the positive and constructive agenda announced by the leaders at the two summits in 2021 to address contemporary challenges such as the Covid pandemic, supply chains, critical technologies, climate change, infrastructure etc,” said the MEA statement.

After the Australian tour, Jaishankar will travel to the Philippines to hold talks with his counterpart, Teodoro L Locsin Jr and review developments in bilateral relations since joint commission on bilateral cooperation last met in the virtual format in November 2020.

EAM meets Qatar counterpart

Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held talks with his Qatar counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and discussed the broad-based political, economic, digital and security partnership. PTI

#Jaishankar