Fatima Bhutto visits Karachi temple after nikah

PTI

Karachi, May 1

Fatima Bhutto, author, activist and granddaughter of Pakistan’s late PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, set a new precedent by visiting a Hindu temple here after her marriage, stirring the social media with some users praising the gesture and others wondering what she was doing there.

The nikah ceremony of Fatima, 40, niece of slain premier Benazir Bhutto and daughter of Murtaza Bhutto, took place at her grandfather’s library here on Friday. Fatima and her husband Graham Gibran visited the ancient Mahadev Temple as a homage to Hindu Sindhis laying the roots of Karachi in ancient times. According to media reports, Fatima’s husband is an American citizen. Accompanied by her brother Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Junior and Hindu leaders, Fatima and her husband, a Christian, poured milk over the deity as per rituals.