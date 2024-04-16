FBI opens probe into bridge collapse

PTI

New York, April 15

The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse incident that will also look into whether the crippled ship, mostly manned by Indians, left the key US port “knowing the vessel had serious systems problems,” authorities said on Monday.

The 2.6-km-long, four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco river collapsed on March 26 after the 984-foot ship ‘Dali’ collided against it. The crew onboard the ship, which apparently lost power, included 20 Indians and one Sri Lankan.

Six construction workers who were repairing potholes on the bridge plunged into the Patapsco river and died. Of the six victims killed, the bodies of three have been found.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the FBI has opened a criminal investigation “focusing on the massive container ship that brought down the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore last month — a probe that will look at least in part at whether the crew left the port knowing the vessel had serious systems problems.”

The report said that federal agents appeared to board the ship on Monday morning to search.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New York