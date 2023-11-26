Gaza quiet as Israel, Hamas complete third prisoner exchange

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 26

A faltering ceasefire continuedon the third day on Sunday with orderly flow of aid trucks into Gaza and the day’s exchange of prisoners taking place between Israel and Hamas.

“Within the framework of the humanitarian truce and within the third phase of the exchange, we handed over to the Red Cross 13 Zionist detainees, 3 Thai detainees, and one Russian detainee,” said a post from Al Qassam Brigade which also announced the death if its northern commander Ahmed Al-Ghandour (Abu Anas) and three leaders.

Hamas said it had released the Russian due to Msocow’s stand on its conflict with Isreal. Meanwhile, a delegation of relatives of hostages held by Hamas with Russian citizenship has left Israel for a five-day visit to Russia.

The families will meet Russia’s envoy on the middle east and seek Moscow’s intervention for their release, reported The Haaretz. The Americans were hoping that one of their citizens would be among those released on Sunday.

The Gaza Strip was quite but attacks took place in the wider region with Syria reporting an Israeli air strike on its airport. Agencies also confirmed that Yemen’s Houthis had seized a second Israeli billionaire-linked ship in the Red Sea.

The ceasefire had appeared to falter on its second day on Saturday when there was no movement of hostages by Hamas several hours after it had exchanged the exchange list with the Israelis. The Al-Qassam Brigades said the delay was because of fewer aid trucks entering the northern Gaza Strip. But the Israeli military said this was because Hamas had “lost control over northern Gaza.’’ The Qatari Foreign Ministry suggested that its diplomats who had landed in Tel Aviv and the Egyptians helped overcome the problem.

The four-day ceasefire began on Friday. During this period, aid will flow into Gaza, Hamas will release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel will free 150 Palestinian prisoners. All will be women and minors. Israel has offered to extend the truce by an extra day for every 10 hostages freed.

The ceasefire has brought respite to Gaza where at least 17 lakh are homeless and without adequate food and water. Videos showed that the inflow of more aid trucks brought out people in southern Gaza to stock up on food and fuel before hostilities again resumed.

