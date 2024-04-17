German Chancellor meets Xi, seeks market access

BEIJING, April 16
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lobbied for better market access for German firms in China in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday and urged him to exert pressure on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.
The talks with Xi capped a three-day tour of China during which Scholz walked a tightrope, conveying growing concerns in Europe about Beijing's economic policies and support for Russia while also promoting business ties with Germany's largest trade partner. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...