German Chancellor meets Xi, seeks market access

BEIJING, April 16

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lobbied for better market access for German firms in China in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday and urged him to exert pressure on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

The talks with Xi capped a three-day tour of China during which Scholz walked a tightrope, conveying growing concerns in Europe about Beijing's economic policies and support for Russia while also promoting business ties with Germany's largest trade partner. — Reuters

