Hurricane spurs NASA to roll moon rocket off launchpad

Florida: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday said it will roll its giant moon rocket off its launchpad in Florida and back to the assembly building to protect the vehicle from an advancing Hurricane Ian, whose strengthening winds are forecast to lash the agency's Kennedy Space Centre later this week. reuters
Jupiter’s closest date with Earth in 59 years, next in 2129
Washington: Stargazers were in for a treat when Jupiter made its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday. The next time Jupiter will come this close will be in 2129. From the viewpoint of Earth’s surface, 'opposition' happens when an astronomical object rises in the east as the Sun sets in the west, placing the object and the Sun on opposite sides of Earth. Jupiter's opposition occurs every 13 months, making it appear larger and brighter than any other time of the year. ians
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...
PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Shinzo Abe's funeral
Meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo