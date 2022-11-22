 In a first, people from across the world to vote to choose Oxford Word of the Year 2022 : The Tribune India

In a first, people from across the world to vote to choose Oxford Word of the Year 2022

Last year, ‘Vax’ was adjudged word of the year

In a first, people from across the world to vote to choose Oxford Word of the Year 2022

Photo for representation. — iStock



PTI

London, November 22

For the first time, people from across the world will vote to choose the Oxford Word of the Year 2022, Oxford Languages has announced.

A team of expert lexicographers have narrowed down a longlist of worthy contestants to a final choice of three words—metaverse, #IStandWith, and goblin mode.

The voting, which started on November 21, will close on December 2.

Last year, ‘Vax’ was adjudged word of the year.

“2022 has been a year defined by opening back up. However, although we have finally been able to physically reunite and come together again, our world somehow feels more divided than ever,” Oxford Languages said.

“In recognition of this shift, we wanted to open up the final step of our Word of the Year selection process to the true arbiters of language: people around the world... For the first time in its history, the 2022 Word of the Year will be chosen by the public,” a statement said.

The three words are each relevant to the year in a different way.

In ‘metaverse’, there is a conceptual future brought into the vernacular in 2022. From hybrid working in virtual reality, to debates over the ethics and feasibility of an entirely online future, usage of this word quadrupled in October 2022 compared to the same period last year.

‘#IStandWith’ recognises the activism and division that has characterised this year. From the war in Ukraine, to the Depp v. Heard lawsuit, this ‘word’ coined on social media to align one’s views to a cause or person can often further foster dispute (and sometimes even hate speech) in its polarising nature.

‘Goblin mode’ is another relatively new concept: the idea of rejecting societal expectations put upon people, in favour of doing whatever one wants to. Early usage dates back to 2009/10, but as the world emerges from lockdown, the phrase has been coined in rejection of returning ‘back to normal’ after a fake ‘quote’ from actress and model Julia Fox brought the term back into the mainstream.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

2
Trending

Watch: Man recreates Pakistani girl's viral dance video on 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja'; his 'killer moves' leave Internet in splits

3
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh couple dances to 'Aa jaane jaan'; wholesome video wins hearts online

4
Nation

4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling

5
Delhi

Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources

6
Brand Connect

Gold Coast Keto Gummies Maggie Beer Australia Shocking Shark Tank Exposed Chemist Warehouse 2022

7
Nation

Australian Parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to help double bilateral trade

8
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

9
Punjab

No tattoos of Sikh religious symbols or Gurbani verses, warns SGPC

10
Punjab

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'

Don't Miss

View All
Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Top News

Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to implement it on mutually agreed date

Australian Parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to help double bilateral trade

The agreement, once implemented, will provide duty-free acce...

FIFA World Cup: Low-ranked Saudis shock Messi’s Argentina with 2-1 comeback win

FIFA World Cup: Big upset as low-ranked Saudis shock Messi's Argentina with 2-1 comeback win

Delirious Saudi fans chant: ‘Where is Messi? We beat him!’

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

This contrasts police's assertion that Poonawala has confess...

Promotion of women officers: SC questions Army over ‘bias’

Promotion of women officers: SC questions Army over 'bias'

34 women Army officers submit that despite top court’s direc...

Man giving massage to Satyendar Jain not a physiotherapist, but prison inmate: Sources

Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...


Cities

View All

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Signboards in Punjabi: Amritsar residents hail move

Amritsar: Teacher accuses school of defying order reinstating her

GNDU to hold convocation on Nov 25, Governor to deliver address

Temperature dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Extortion case: Chandigarh court declares Goldy Brar as proclaimed offender

Extortion case: Chandigarh court declares Goldy Brar a proclaimed offender

Mansa Devi temple area will be declared ‘holy complex’, liquor sales around it to be banned: Manohar Lal Khattar

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Drugs seized from man near inter-state toll barrier in Himachal’s Baddi

Farmers again block Patiala-Chandigarh highway over demands; traffic jam leaves commuters harassed

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

Give me a fair trial, even Ajmal Kasab was given that: Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain to court

Delhi Court extends Aaftab Poonawala's custody by 4 days, allows polygraph test

Delhi Police get 4 more days of custody of Aaftab Poonawala

I-T dept detects unaccounted transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore across country

Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar: Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licences

Banga MC ex-engineer held in defective stadium case

Phagwara: Uber driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

Booze delivered late at function, Excise Commissioner fined Rs 20K

Ludhiana tender scam: Punjab Vigilance arrests 2 district food and civil supplies controllers

Ludhiana tender scam: Punjab Vigilance arrests 2 district food and civil supplies controllers

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory in Ludhiana

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Raja Warring

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Farmers again block Patiala-Chandigarh highway over demands; traffic jam leaves commuters harassed

Farmers again block Patiala-Chandigarh highway over demands; traffic jam leaves commuters harassed

Patiala police nabs 2 for gun posts on social media

No relief from dengue, Patiala district sees 21 fresh cases

Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response