Lankan opposition parties to put up joint fight against anti-terror Bill

PTI

Colombo, April 24

Sri Lanka's opposition parties as well as the minority Tamil and Muslim parties on Monday decided to put up a joint front against the new anti-terrorism Bill that would replace a draconian counter-terrorism law, the main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said.

The new Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) will replace the much-maligned Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) of 1979. On April 1, PM Dinesh Gunawardena said the new counter-terrorism law would be introduced later this month.

“All opposition parties vowed today to defeat the ATA. It empowers the president to name anyone a terrorist among the 20 million people”, Premadasa said.

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya, minority Tamil and Muslim parties and the breakaway anti-ruling SLPP coalition members attended the meeting, Premadasa said.

In order to protect human and democratic rights and ensure national security, there needs to be new legislation or if the existing public security ordinance should be expanded, the meeting decided.

The proposed ATA has met with stiff resistance from the Opposition parties and rights activists. Activists say it would hinder their right to protest.