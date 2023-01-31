Migrant workers' camp catches fire in Spain

PTI

Nijar: Around 200 people had to be evacuated as fire crews on Monday extinguished a fire that engulfed a camp where hundreds of migrant workers live near Spain’s farming heartland. It was unclear how the fire started, an official said. AP

Japanese ex-soldier files sexual abuse suit

Tokyo: A former Japanese soldier who reported being sexually abused by military colleagues said on Monday she has filed a damage suit against five perpetrators and the government. AP

Book on commune started by Gandhi

Johannesburg: A book, titled ‘Tolstoy Farm — the Road to Recovery’, was launched at the historic Tolstoy Farm, the commune started by Mahatma Gandhi during his tenure in Johannesburg. PTI

Nepal to elect new President on March 9

Kathmandu: Nepal will elect a new President on March 9, the country’s election commission announced on Monday. The tenure of the current President, Bidya Devi Bhandari, will end on March 12. The election will take place on March 9, according to a notice issued by the top election body.