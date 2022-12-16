Navy Chief in Lanka, discusses defence ties

PTI

Colombo, December 15

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has held discussions with senior political and defence leadership of Sri Lanka, including President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on furthering defence cooperation between the two nations.

Kumar, who arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit, called on President Wickremesinghe on Wednesday.

“Discussions focused on furthering defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka towards strengthening bilateral ties. Sri Lanka’s role in steering Colombo Security Conclave towards ensuring peace and security in the region was acknowledged,” the Indian High Commission here tweeted.

He also called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

“Discussed the importance of strong defence ties between and means to further strengthen existing linkages between the armed forces of the two countries,” the mission tweeted.

Kumar also met Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, State Minister of Defence of Sri Lanka.

“The CNS (Chief of Naval Staff) conveyed India’s commitment towards strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, including opportunities for greater defence industry collaboration,” Indian Navy tweeted on Thursday.

He also met with Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

“Fruitful discussions on maritime security, matters of common interest and prospects for further enhancing cooperation in the maritime domain,” the Indian Navy tweeted. High Commissioner Gopal Baglay, along with the Navy Chief, hosted a reception on board the INS Sahayadri.