Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Trouble for Pakistan PM as key ally MQM-P likely to vote against ruling PTI, announcement at 4 pm

Chandigarh, March 30
In what is being seen as a major blow to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a crucial ally MQM-P has decided to part ways with the ruling PTI and join hands with the joint Opposition to support their no-confidence motion to be taken up for voting on April 3.
According to Geo News the government has lost the majority in the lower house and the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan — on which the NA is expected to vote on April 3 — will likely be successful.
With 177 members, the Opposition now has more numbers in the National Assembly and they do not need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs. On the other hand, the government is left with the support of only 164 members of parliament, Geo News reported.
The MQM-P's decision to side with the Opposition came after both sides signed a draft prepared by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab.
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have also signed the agreement, claimed Geo News quoting sources.
متحدہ اپوزیشن اور متحدہ قومی موومنٹ پاکستان کے درمیان معاہدہ نے حتمی شکل اختیار کر لی ہے— Faisal Subzwari (@faisalsubzwari) March 29, 2022
پیپلز پارٹی کی سی ای سی، ایم کیو ایم پاکستان کی رابطہ کمیٹی مجوزہ معاہدے کی توثیق کے بعد اس کی تفصیلات سے کل شام۴ بجے باضابطہ میڈیا کو آگاہ کیا جائے گا۔
@MQMPKOfficial @PPP_Org @pmln_org
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is expected to hold a key press conference at 4pm where it will announce whether or not it will be supporting the opposition's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, reports Dawn newspaper
The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan.— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 29, 2022
