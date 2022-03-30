Pak PM Imran Khan shares some details from ‘foreign conspiracy letter’ with cabinet members, journalists

PTI

Islamabad, March 30

Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday shared some details from what he called a “foreign conspiracy letter” with senior journalists and cabinet members, asserting that the document was authentic.

Khan waved a purported letter at a public rally on March 27 declared that a foreign conspiracy was afoot to remove him from power, touting the Opposition’s no-confidence move against him as a testimony of “foreign funded” move to topple his government.

Several Opposition leaders had asked Khan to divulge the details of the letter while denouncing it as an effort to divert pressure and hold on to power.

Khan first took the cabinet in confidence on the letter when Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the participants about it.

It was followed by a meeting of the premier with a group of journalists who were also briefed about it.

ARY News channel said that the letter was based on the minutes of a meeting of a Pakistan embassy official with officials of the host country.

The details of the meeting were sent by the Pakistan ambassador in that country to the Foreign Office as part of internal diplomatic communication, which showed that the host country was not happy with the policy of the Pakistan government on Ukraine and its ties with Russia.

“It reads that relations with Pakistan will be affected if PM Khan remains in power,” the channel quoted the Prime Minister as telling the journalists.

He also said the contents had been shared with the powerful military establishment.

Geo News quoted the premier telling the journalists that “threatening language” was used in the letter and it also talked about the no-confidence motion against the prime minister even before it was submitted in the National Assembly.

“The premier refused to share the exact threatening words used in the letter,” the channel reported, adding the name of the country was also not disclosed.

Reportedly, Khan was also planning to summon a meeting of the National Security Committee, comprising top military and civil leadership, to discuss the letter and its implications. He may also brief Parliament in a closed-door session.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan’s address scheduled for Wednesday evening has been postponed, confirmed PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

“PM Khan’s address to the nation for today has been postponed,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Khan will address the nation and discuss the prevailing political situation.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib told the media that the conspiracy to bring down the government would fail.

“We will not accept slavery of any country and will not compromise on independent foreign policy,” he said.

He said that multiple times the success of the no-confidence move was linked with relations with Pakistan, adding that the letter was delivered on March 7, a day before the no-trust was filed.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad earlier, Khan reiterated that his government was being penalised for following an independent foreign policy.

Khan said his government would continue to safeguard the interests of Pakistan despite pressures but stopped short of blaming any country.

He said that political turmoil was part of a democratic system but the current crisis in Pakistan was due to foreign elements.

His remarks came after former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday urged the government to call a session of the parliament to share the letter.

Earlier, planning minister Asad Umar had said the government was ready to share the letter with Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Pakistan plunged into a political crisis after the Opposition parties filed a no-trust motion in the National Assembly on March 8. Voting on it is expected on April 3.

Khan has effectively lost majority in Parliament after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) joined the ranks of the Opposition, which has tabled a no-confidence motion against his government in the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition’s bid to topple him. However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islama Fazl (JUI-F), said that the Opposition has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should resign.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.