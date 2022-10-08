Peace Nobel for human rights activists rebuke to Vladimir Putin

Kyiv, October 7
Human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has outraged the international community, and to the Belarusian President, his authoritarian ally.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2022 prize to imprisoned Belarus activist Ales Bialiatski, Russian group Memorial and Ukraine’s Centre for Civil Liberties. Berit Reiss-Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said the panel wanted to honour “three outstanding champions” of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence.
Belarus activist Ales Bialiatski
Founded NGO Viasna Human Rights Centre; detained in 2020 against the re-election of Belarus’ President, he is in jail without trial and faces up to 12 years in prison, if convicted
Ukraine Centre for Civil Liberties
Founded in 2007 to promote human rights & democracy; post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the group has worked to document war crimes against civilians in Ukraine
Memorial, Russia
Founded in 1987 to ensure the victims of communist repression are remembered, it has continued to compile info on human rights abuses and track the fate of political prisoners in Russia
Belarus’ Foreign Ministry denounced the Nobel Committee for honouring Bialiatski, with its spokesman calling its choices in recent years “politicised.” Asked whether the Nobel Committee was intentionally rebuking Putin, Reiss-Andersen said the prize was not against anybody but for something.
The prize comes amid the largest war in Europe since World War II. Bialiatski was one of the leaders of the democracy movement in Belarus in the mid-1980s, who founded NGO Viasna Human Rights Centre. Detained in 2020 against the re-election of Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, he is in jail without trial and faces up to 12 years in prison, if convicted. Memorial was founded in 1987 to ensure victims of communist repression were remembered. The Centre for Civil Liberties was founded in 2007 to promote human rights and democracy in Ukraine. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, it has worked to document war crimes against Ukrainian civilians. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada
A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...
ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman’s house in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam
Following the seizure of the cash, the ED will now call him ...
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...