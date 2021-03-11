Russian forces storm Mariupol steel plant, over 100 evacuated

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), May 3

Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol say Russian forces have started to storm the last pocket of resistance.

The move comes almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military not to storm the plant, but rather block it off.

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment that is holed up in the Azovstal steel plant confirmed that Russian forces started to storm the plant on Tuesday.

That comes after some civilians escaped the plant over the weekend in a UN-assisted evacuation effort.

According to Denys Shlega, commander of the 12th Operational Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard who is also at Azovstal, 200 civilians, including children, remain at the plant.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told the media on Tuesday that about 150 civilians had been taken from Azovstal and a few hundred remain at the plant. “We need a few more days to continue this operation,” Vereshchuk said.

Meanwhile, British PM Boris Johnson has told Ukraine’s parliament that their country has achieved the “greatest feat of arms of the 21st century” by repelling Russia’s attempt to capture Kyiv.

Johnson addressed lawmakers in Ukraine’s legislature, the Verkhovna Rada, by a video link on Tuesday. He is the first world leader to do so since Ukraine was invaded on February 24. Johnson announced a new 300 million pound ($375 million) package of military aid to Ukraine. — AP

German oppn leader visits Kyiv

Kyiv: Germany’s conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz travelled to Kyiv on Tuesday for meetings with Ukrainian officials. including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz made clear that he wouldn’t be visiting Ukraine soon. Speaking to media against a backdrop of shelled buildings, Merz expressed his “full admiration” to Ukrainian military for having halted the Russian advance at Irpin. AP