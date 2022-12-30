Serbia releases India Independence stamp

Belgrade: Serbia’s post office has released a special stamp to honour the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, the Indian Embassy here said. ANI
Singapore to honour Indian-origin official
Singapore: Dinesh Vasu Dash, an Indian-origin public health official, is among 32 persons who will be awarded for their contributions to the manage the Covid. pti
Indian-American in US space advisory group
New York: Indian-American Rajeev Badyal is among 30 members selected by Vice President Kamala Harris to serve on the National Space Council’s Users Advisory Group. IANS
LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand
Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...
BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben
PM to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing
Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...
King of 'beautiful game' dead
Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...