Serbia releases India Independence stamp

Belgrade: Serbia’s post office has released a special stamp to honour the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, the Indian Embassy here said. ANI

Singapore to honour Indian-origin official

Singapore: Dinesh Vasu Dash, an Indian-origin public health official, is among 32 persons who will be awarded for their contributions to the manage the Covid. pti

Indian-American in US space advisory group

New York: Indian-American Rajeev Badyal is among 30 members selected by Vice President Kamala Harris to serve on the National Space Council’s Users Advisory Group. IANS