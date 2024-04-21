S’pore Indian-origin minister gets extortion letter

PTI

Singapore: Singapore’s Indian-origin Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and several members of Parliament have received extortion letters containing fake photos of themselves in obscene situations. Balakrishnan informed this through a Facebook post. “We have filed police reports and will take appropriate legal action,” he said. There have been over 70 police reports since March about such extortion letters, according to a Channel News Asia report on Saturday. pti

India’s G20 presidency lauded at IMF, WB meets

Washington: During the annual Spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank there was a widespread appreciation of the role played by India during its G20 presidency in building consensus on a range of key global issues, said Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary. India hosted the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. The summit adopted a 37-page consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war and took several steps to ensure the stability of the global economy.

